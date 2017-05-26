13-year-old given mock 'most likely to become a terrorist' award

The award was meant as a joke, but not to the student who received it. (Source: KPRC via CNN)

CHANNELVIEW, TX (KPRC/CNN) - The mother of a teenage girl says a mock awards ceremony went too far when it named her daughter "most likely to become a terrorist."

Lizeth Villanueva, 13, said it was supposed to be a joke, but it wasn't a joke to her.

Channelview Independent School District officials say it was part of "fake mock awards" given out by a teacher and the district did not know about it in advance.

Ena Hernandez, Villanueva's mother, demanded a meeting with the school's administration and said the teacher should have known better.

"I asked her, 'What is this? Why is she giving this to you?'" Hernandez said. "Being a teacher, giving this to a 13-year-old, how is she going to feel when she grows up?"

The district sent a statement apologizing for the "insensitive and offensive" award saying it is "not representative of the district's vision."

Official Statement from Building Principal in response to fake awards: pic.twitter.com/BoZGRJajx4 — Aguirre Junior High (@AguirreBulldogs) May 24, 2017

Villanueva said the teacher has her own lessons to learn.

"A terrorist is a really big thing," Villanueva said. "Just what happened with Ariana Grande, and they're joking around about this. That's not something to joke around with."

