Riverlink offers automated phone payment system

This phone system is now available and is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Riverlink hopes to make paying tolls less of a hassle through a new automated phone system.

This new system allows users access to account balances, to add money to a prepaid account or pay an invoice without talking to a customer service representative.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect shot by police before leading chase through Clark Co., Louisville

+ Fischer still backs LMPD chief after council blasts Conrad

+ Two people shot in Russell neighborhood

This phone system is now available and is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Drivers with RiverLink prepaid accounts can call 855-RIV-LINK to check their account balance and to add money to their accounts. Drivers will need their RiverLink account number and their 4-digit PIN number. The PIN number can be found on RiverLink.com. Drivers should click Account Features and Edit Account to highlight and reveal the 4-digit PIN number.

Account holders simply press 1, enter their RiverLink account number and follow voice prompts to add money to their account.

Drivers who receive RiverLink invoices should hit 2 if calling about an invoice. To make a payment, a driver should then hit 1, enter the reference number located on the toll invoice and follow voice prompts.

Account holders can still manage accounts and make payments online.

The RiverLink customer service centers and the call center will be closed Saturday, May 27 and Monday, May 29. The centers will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.