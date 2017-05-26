Former YMCA employee accused of abusing infant pleads guilty

Attorneys review medical records in case of former YMCA accused of abusing an infant. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former YMCA employee accused of abusing an infant has accepted a plea deal.

Sydney Cundiff admitted to hurting a five-month-old in September 2016, prosecutors said back in March.

Cundiff pled guilty on Friday. She was initially indicted on first-degree assault and criminal abuse charges, however, her charges were downgraded to assault under extreme emotional disturbance and 2nd-degree criminal abuse.

Cundiff has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and can apply for probation after 120 days.

Cundiff was employed at YMCA Southwest Daycare, off Fordhaven Road, at the time she allegedly shook the baby. Prosecutors said the baby suffered brain injuries.

Her probation hearing is set for October.

