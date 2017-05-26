Shoplifting suspect accused of using 'force' against employee

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman accused of stealing and assaulting a store employee.

Investigators released photos of a woman wearing a black shirt and white pants.

She's accused of stealing from Gabe's on Houston Rd. on Tuesday.

"The female allegedly used force against the employee to accomplish the theft," reads a social media post by Florence Police.

If you have any information you're asked to call Det. Cpl. Adam DeSalvo at (859) 334-5551 or email adam.desalvo@Florence-ky.gov.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.