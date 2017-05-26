Bernhard Langer regains Senior PGA lead with late birdie run

STERLING, Va. (AP) - Bernhard Langer made five straight birdies after the wind died down on a punishing day at Trump National, regaining the lead at the Senior PGA Championship as darkness fell.
Langer was 11 under through 13 holes in the second round when play was stopped Friday, one shot ahead of Vijay Singh, who shot 68 amid wind measured at more than 30 mph. Billy Andrade was 9 under after a 68.
The wind was so strong that play was temporarily halted and whitecaps formed on the muddy Potomac River. Singh and Andrade were eight shots better than the field average.
When play resumed after the delay, Langer grinded out three straight pars in the teeth of the wind before starting his birdie run.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmatesMore >>
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majorsMore >>
In South Africa, a baseball backwater, Gift Ngoepe found his own field of dreams and made it to the majorsMore >>
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priorityMore >>
Some see President Donald Trump's proposed budget as a painful betrayal of those who trusted his campaign-trail pledge to make the opioid epidemic a priorityMore >>
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative processMore >>
After a roadside bomb killed her brother in Iraq, a Wisconsin violin maker finds solace, and healing, in the creative processMore >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump's push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention online.More >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
President Donald Trump meets with newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday ahead of the NATO summitMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
Manchester's police chief says home searches have uncovered important items in the investigation into the concert bombing that left 22 people deadMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
A medicine made from marijuana, without the stuff that gives a high, cut seizures in kids with a severe form of epilepsy in a study that strengthens the case for more research into pot's possible health benefitsMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Barack Obama received a rock-star welcome in Berlin as he appeared at a public debate Thursday with Chancellor Angela Merkel, whom he praised as one of his "favorite partners" during presidencyMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>
Two years after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Oregon, some vineyards in the state's hyper-fertile region along the California border are trying their hand at pot farmingMore >>