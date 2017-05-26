Woman in DUI murder case takes plea deal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman initially charged with murder after she hit and killed a driver while traveling the wrong way on the interstate now knows her fate.

Allison Moseley was 21 years old in August 2015, when police said she drove the wrong way on the Watterson Expressway, hit and killed Cody Beard.

On Friday, Moseley took a plea deal and has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Woman charged in deadly crash out on bond

+ Motion to be filed for woman's arrest in fatal crash, one month before trial

+ Attorneys argue validity of blood samples in DUI murder case

Ten years of her sentence are for a second-degree manslaughter charge; she was sentenced to four years in prison for each wanton endangerment charge.

She faces 30 days behind bars and a fine for the DUI charge.

Her original charges were murder, DUI and wanton endangerment.

Moseley suffered two broken arms and a broken femur in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.