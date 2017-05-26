WATCH LIVE @ 12PM: Gov. Bevin to announce 'record-breaking achie - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 12PM: Gov. Bevin to announce 'record-breaking achievement for Commonwealth'

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LIVE ON WAVE3.com: Gov. Matt Bevin, along with economic development and legislative leaders, will announce what his office calls "a record-breaking achievement for the Commonwealth" at the State Capitol in Frankfort. You can watch the news conference on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:

