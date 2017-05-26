Former Clark County Sheriff avoids another round of prostitution charges

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A former Clark County Sheriff will not face charges after he was accused of soliciting a prostitute.

The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Mull confirmed Friday that Daniel Rodden would not face patronizing a prostitute charge due to insufficient evidence in the case. This is the second time that Rodden has faced legal trouble in relation to a relationship with a prostitute.

According to a press release, the Sellersburg Police Department submitted police reports to Mull earlier this month. Mull stated that the department conducted a "thorough and professional investigation in this matter."

The investigation was initiated due to claims made by Amarie Williamson after she was arrested on drug charges and information on Williamson's cell phone.

According to police reports, Rodden, a Sellersburg resident, was at a local restaurant on May 1 with a woman who had been accused of stealing by restaurant staff. Sellersburg police could not confirm the theft but did notice a syringe in her purse and took her to the station.

Rodden told one of the officers that he had given Williamson money to help her out, police records show.

Williamson told an officer that she was an escort and that Rodden had picked her up from Louisville's west end and given her $400, but with no anticipation of sex. She also told police that twice before, Rodden had paid her $300 for sexual services. Williamson said both situations occurred at Rodden's home.

According to the police reports, Rodden disputed having paid Williamson for sex and refused to go to the police station.

"The Office of the Clark County Prosecutor has filed numerous charges against individuals in the past years for offenses related to prostitution, and takes those offenses seriously because of the link between such crimes and substance abuse and victimization of vulnerable individuals," Mull said in a statement.

Danny Rodden, 60, was arrested in July 2014 after an eight-count federal indictment alleged that he lied seven different ways to FBI agents and urged a prostitute to destroy evidence. The alleged incidents happened in 2013.

"However, in this case, the evidence is simply insufficient to support successful criminal prosecutions," Muller continued. "Further, it is always important to note that any individual who is identified in a police report or charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty."

