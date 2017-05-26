Bevin announces 'single-year record' $5.8 billion invested in KY in 2017

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin announced Friday that Kentucky has seen a record $5.8 billion invested in the state in the first five months of 2017.

"This is going to be a year that's going to shatter beyond anything, anything that has preceded it," Bevin said in front of the state capitol building in Frankfort.

Previously, the governor said, "$5.1 billion was the most ever invested in a single year in the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

Companies want to invest in the state, Bevin said, because of the quality of life and cost of living it offers, along with "the genuinely gracious nature" of its people.

"We've got the geographic advantages," Bevin added. "We've got the four seasons, none of them too extreme. We have the riverways and the roadways and the railways that are already here, and the ability to enhance these even further. All of these are why the world is looking at us."

Bevin specifically cited investments by companies such as Toyota, which announced in April that it will pour an additional $1.33 billion into its Georgetown, Kentucky plant, which, with more than 8,000 workers, is Toyota's biggest plant worldwide.

Kentucky Democrats took issue with the governor's announcement.

“Gov. Bevin is telling you that Kentucky has broken a record, but he’s basing that on announced estimates that have not happened yet, and may never happen,” Rep. Sannie Overly, Kentucky Democratic chair, said. “Kentucky gives performance-based incentives, which means a company can be approved for incentives up to a much higher figure than it will actually invest. This entire announcement is a sham because this money has not been spent in Kentucky. In fact, Bevin’s total is an accumulation of overestimates that result in one giant, inflated amount that is based more on speculation than reality. Hardworking families deserve the truth about Kentucky's economy.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.