Bevin to organized labor suing over right-to-work: 'Get out of the way'

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Gov. Matt Bevin announced Friday that Kentucky has seen a record $5.8 billion invested in the state in the first five months of 2017.

"This is going to be a year that's going to shatter beyond anything, anything that has preceded it," Bevin said in front of the state capitol building in Frankfort.

Previously, the governor said, "$5.1 billion was the most ever invested in a single year in the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

Companies want to invest in the state, Bevin said, because of the quality of life and cost of living it offers, along with "the genuinely gracious nature" of its people.

"We've got the geographic advantages," Bevin added. "We've got the four seasons, none of them too extreme. We have the riverways and the roadways and the railways that are already here, and the ability to enhance these even further. All of these are why the world is looking at us."

Bevin specifically cited investments by companies such as Toyota, which announced in April that it will pour an addition $1.33 billion into its Georgetown, Kentucky plant, which, with more than 8,000 workers, is Toyota's biggest plant worldwide.



Kentucky Democrats took issue with the governor's announcement.

“Gov. Bevin is telling you that Kentucky has broken a record, but he’s basing that on announced estimates that have not happened yet, and may never happen,” Rep. Sannie Overly, Kentucky Democratic chair, said. “Kentucky gives performance-based incentives, which means a company can be approved for incentives up to a much higher figure than it will actually invest. This entire announcement is a sham because this money has not been spent in Kentucky. In fact, Bevin’s total is an accumulation of overestimates that result in one giant, inflated amount that is based more on speculation than reality. Hardworking families deserve the truth about Kentucky's economy.”

During his remarks on Friday, the governor also took a harsh tone with the Kentucky State AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89, which filed a lawsuit against him and state Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey one day earlier, asking a judge to block Kentucky's right-to-work law. The suit claims the law, enacted in January, violates the Kentucky Constitution by banning labor unions from collecting mandatory dues from employees they represent in collective bargaining.



"Anybody who would want to interrupt this momentum for political gain, shame on them," Bevin said. "And I say shame on the AFL-CIO for bringing this suit under the false canard that they're going to try to help working class people? They will hurt working class people. The policies that have been put in place by our legislature that are being reinforced by this cabinet, by this administration - we're the ones doing the work for working force people. The unions that want to sue to stop this? How about those jobs they've been creating in this state. Where are they? They have fewer and fewer of them every single year. There are fewer and fewer people who are members of these organizations that are working here. And yet the irony is, you take a look at a state like Indiana, where in 2012, they did the same thing (enact a right-to-work law). There's 50,000 more union workers in Indiana today than there were five years ago. So actually, for union workers and non-union workers alike, if you want people to actually work on behalf of working class people, get out of the way and stop being political. And stop doing this to bolster your ability to get re-elected to a job where you're paid well and people who pay their dues to pay you well do not."

Kentucky's right-to-work law was among several Republican priorities passed during the first week of this year's legislative session.

This story will be updated.

