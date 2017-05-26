Northwestern beats Minnesota 11-7 at Big Ten tourney

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Connor Lind drove in four runs and Northwestern beat third-seeded Minnesota 11-7 on Friday, winning two Big Ten tournament games for the first time in 15 years.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats pounded out 11 hits and scored in all but two innings to advance to Saturday's semifinals. They're now just one win away from the title game - a year after setting the school record for losses.

Northwestern scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh after Minnesota had pulled even at 7-all, and three relievers combined to shut out the Gophers in the final two innings.

Micah Coffey had three hits, including a home run, for Minnesota.

