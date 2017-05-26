Native Alaskans who protected Alaska in WWII to be honored

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The military on Friday will honor more than a dozen deceased members of a largely Native Alaskan citizen militia who protected the U.S. territory from the threat of Japanese invasion during World War II, bringing closure to their families for a service that went unpaid and unrecognized for decades.
Gov. Bill Walker and state veterans affairs officials will present Army discharge papers to the relatives of the 16 members of the Alaska Territorial Guard at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Alaska was still 17 years away from statehood when the 6,400-member militia was formed in 1942 after Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor and points along Alaska's Aleutian Islands.
Nicknamed Uncle Sam's Men and Eskimo Scouts, the volunteer militia members stepped in to watch over the 586,000-square-mile territory, which was vulnerable to further attack with the National Guard pressed into federal service.
The militia disbanded with little fanfare in 1947, almost two years after the war ended. But militia members were not formally recognized by the Army as military veterans until 2004.
Nearly 2,600 discharge papers have been issued since then by the Army, which has worked with the state Department of Veterans and Military Affairs to obtain the documents. Heritage Center officials plan to make the Anchorage ceremony a yearly event as more papers are issued.
Mercedes Angerman, deputy director of the state military agency, said obtaining the discharge papers is a lengthy and sometimes challenging process.
Surviving relatives can have different last names than the Alaska Territorial Guard members. Sometimes families don't realize their relative served in the unit or they don't know the member's date of birth, which is required.
"Sometimes it's like catching the wind," Angerman said.
She said the goal is to ultimately obtain a discharge for every member. Once families receive the documents, they qualify for a free headstone for the militia members from the National Cemetery Administration.
