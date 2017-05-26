Kentucky Kingdom opens for the season

Day and season passes will save attendees money on food, drinks, and merchandise. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom officially opened for the season on Friday.

For Memorial Day weekend, the park is offering discounted rates to all active and retired military members.

From May 26-29, military members will be able to purchase a ticket to Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay for $15.00, according to the Kentucky Kingdom website.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

To get the deal, attendees will need to present their military I.D. when entering the park.

Day passes and season passes to the park are available. Those will save guests money on parking, food, drinks and all merchandise.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.