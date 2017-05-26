Miami beats Wake Forest 5-2, advances to ACC semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Edgar Michelangeli homered and Miami beat Wake Forest 5-2 on Friday at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Johnny Ruiz drove in two insurance runs in the ninth inning to help the sixth-seeded Hurricanes (31-26) earn a berth in the semifinals on Saturday.

Miami scored all five of its runs in the final three innings after falling behind 2-0. Michelangeli's homer in the seventh started the Hurricanes' scoring.

Romy Gonzalez had a role in both runs in the eighth. He doubled home Ruiz to tie it at 2, then later scored the go-ahead run on Griffin Roberts' wild pitch.

Stuart Fairchild hit a pair of solo homers for the third-seeded Demon Deacons (39-18). They were just 3-for-19 with runners on base and stranded 16.

Wake Forest loaded the bases in the ninth, but the runner on first, Keegan Maronpot, was struck by Nick DiPonzio's grounder to second for the final out.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.