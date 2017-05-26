Brent Spence Bridge reopens after vehicle fire - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Brent Spence Bridge reopens after vehicle fire

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Interstate 71/75 on the Brent Spence Bridge shut down Friday due to a vehicle fire. 

Kenton County dispatchers said the incident was reported around 3:20 p.m.

Photos posted to social media showed smoke filling the air. 

Traffic was backed up past Mt. Zion Road.

The bridge fully reopened around 5 p.m.

