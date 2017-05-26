New UofL Pediatrics building celebrates construction milestone

The new UofL Pediatric Medical Office building got a little closer to completion on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The new UofL Pediatric Medical Office building got a little closer to completion on Friday.

The final beam was placed on the top level of the building, which will be 171,000 square feet of general pediatrics and specialty and subspecialty children's programs for UofL.

The building will hold representatives from the Department of Pediatrics, neurology, ophthalmology and surgery. The outpatient services of the Wendy Novak Diabetes Center will also be in the building.

“For decades we have provided high quality care to our patients. Now we will be able to bring an equally high quality experience to them and their caregivers,” Gerard Rabalais, M.D., interim CEO of University of Louisville Physicians, said. “Further, we truly will be able to provide them with a medical home, something that we continue to learn is so important for people. A home where we are bringing together nearly all of the services we provide to children in an outpatient setting with a truly multidisciplinary approach. This is the future of health care delivery, especially for our children.”

UofL anticipates 140,000 patient visits per year.

It's scheduled to open in July 2018.

