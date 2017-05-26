New Passport Health location could bring jobs for ex-offenders

The corner of West Broadway and 18th Street has been a site of major debate, but Passport Health will soon call the West End location home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The corner of West Broadway and 18th Street has been a site of major debate, but Passport Health will soon call the West End location home. Those in the community are hoping to create some jobs around the major healthcare center.

“I think the pay is fair for what we are doing,"Celita Mask said. "And something is better than nothing, because that is better than what I had yesterday.”

Mask is working with Jesus and a Job. The organization connects those with criminal backgrounds with work.

On Friday, about 20 people cleaned up the grounds that will be home to Passport Health.

Pastor Charles Elliott, who leads Jesus and a Job, wants to have people working well into the future.

“We are hoping they last year-round, because the crime rate has been so high,” Elliott said.

Passport Health says there is no contract to employ Jesus and a Job workers year-round.

Elliott says they start individuals at 10 dollars an hour.

Mask says she is grateful for the opportunity to make some honest money.

“I love the fact that I can work and we are trying to clean up our community, because it is what we need,” Masks says.

