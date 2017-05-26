Team Penske wins pit challenge with Will Power behind wheel

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Team Penske won the pit stop challenge at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday with Will Power behind the wheel.

Power's crew edged James Hinchcliffe of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in the best-of-three final, a Carburetion Day tradition at the famed track. Power won the first race, Hinchcliffe took the second and Power claimed the rubber match before thousands of spectators. The crowd then made a mass exodus through the track infield to attend a concert featuring Barenaked Ladies and the Steve Miller Band.

It was Penske's third consecutive victory in the pit stop challenge and 10th in the last 13 years. Helio Castroneves won the previous two years. Chip Ganassi Racing is the only other team to win the event since 2004.

Schmidt Peterson Motorsports finished second for the second straight year.

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.