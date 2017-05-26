Steve Asmussen saddles 600th winner at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Steve Asmussen became just the third trainer in Churchill Downs history to saddle 600 winners when he won Friday's second race.

He joins fellow Hall of Famers Bill Mott (700) and Dale Romans (685) for most wins by a trainer at the Louisville track.

Asmussen saddled She's a Julie to a 5 ¼-length victory. The 2-year-old filly is named for Asmussen's wife who has successfully fought neck and throat cancer.

Asmussen has 7,644 career victories and purse earnings of $256.7 million during his 30-year career.

