Judge tosses life sentences for DC sniper Malvo

(RNN) – A federal judge in Virginia has thrown out two life sentences for D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.

Saying the Supreme Court has ruled that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional, the judge ordered new sentencing hearings for Malvo, according to the Associated Press.

He was 17 at the time of the murders and one of two people convicted in the Beltway area sniper attacks.

Ten people were killed and three wounded across Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC, over three weeks in October 2002.

His accomplice, John Allen Muhammad, was executed in 2009.

The pair are also suspected of murdering one clerk and seriously injuring another at a liquor store in Alabama, two weeks before the DC murders.

