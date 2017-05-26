Iowa shuts out top-seeded Nebraska 2-0 at Big Ten tourney

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Ryan Erickson pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Iowa beat top-seeded Nebraska 2-0 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten baseball tournament.

Erickson (3-3) struck out six in holding back the top-seeded Cornhuskers (35-19-1), who had scored 36 runs in their previous two games. Nebraska loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth and ninth innings but instead got shut out for just the second time this season.

Chris Whelan hit a solo homer and Jake Adams had an RBI single, providing Iowa (36-19) with all the offense it would need.

Nebraska finished with 12 hits - but just one came with a runner in scoring position.

