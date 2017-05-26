4th LMPD officer tied to lawsuits against Youth Explorer Program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News has learned a fourth police officer has been tied to the lawsuits against the LMPD Youth Explorer Program.

The Louisville Metro Police Department now has an active investigation into Officer Brad Schuhmann and has placed him on administrative reassignment.

The lawsuit claims participants in the department's Youth Explorer Program were sexually abused by police officers.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said he is not getting into the specifics of the investigation, but he did say Schuhmann was placed on administrative reassignment about a-week-and-half ago.

David Yates, who represents several alleged victims, confirms that Schuhmann likely will be a defendant in the lawsuits surrounding the Explorer program. Yates wouldn’t tell us the specifics of the claims against Schuhmann, and not all of the officers named in the suit are accused of sexual assault. Schuhmann has not been charged with any crime.

Schuhmann would be the fourth officer to be named in the lawsuit.

Two of them - Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood - were arrested and are no longer part of LMPD.

Another officer, Curtis Flaherty, also was named in the lawsuits alleging a cover-up.

According to a commendation letter in his file, Schumann worked alongside all three of those defendants supervising Explorers on a trip to Fort Collins, Colorado in 2012.

