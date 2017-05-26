Deadly Beverly Hills Supper Club fire marks 40 years

A longtime ethics advocate filed a complaint Thursday against Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin over the circumstances surrounding his family's move to a mansion in Anchorage.More >>
Kentucky Democrats took issue with the governor's announcement, saying he's basing his "record-breaking" figure on "estimates that have not happened yet, and may never happen."More >>
Kentucky State AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 filed the lawsuit against Bevin and state Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey Thursday, claiming the law violates the Kentucky Constitution by banning labor unions from collecting mandatory dues from employees they represent in collective bargaining.More >>
The corner of West Broadway and 18th Street has been a site of major debate, but Passport Health will soon call the West End location home.More >>
WAVE 3 News has learned a fourth officer has been tied to the lawsuits against the LMPD Explorer Program. LMPD now has an active investigation into Officer Brad Schuhmann and has placed him on administrative reassignment.More >>
