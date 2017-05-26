VFW places flags throughout Owensboro cemeteries

As finalists, the students receive a free trip to Chicago to participate in a conference with other young leaders.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.
WAVE 3 News has learned a fourth officer has been tied to the lawsuits against the LMPD Explorer Program. LMPD now has an active investigation into Officer Brad Schuhmann and has placed him on administrative reassignment.
Kentucky governor Matt Bevin announced via Facebook Friday night, he'll be holding a discussion in West Louisville on Thursday, June 1. Bevin invited religious leaders from around the state to attend to discuss solutions for the growing violence problem.
A search warrant was executed at a home in Elizabethtown Thursday. KSP said equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.
