Faces of our Heroes on display in Owensboro

A special tribute was created to honor those who have served in our U.S. Armed Forces and have paid the ultimate price for freedom.

You hear stories about local veterans every year during this time, but this display wants you to actually see the faces of these heroes. This the second year community leaders have gathered the photos, and this year, they collected over 150 photos.

The majority of the veterans are from the Owensboro area, but some are from all over. This is a free display. Anyone can come walk through the aisles of pictures and a learn a little more about local history.

Organizers say this is just a small way to honor those who served long ago.

If you want to stop by and see this display for yourself, It will be open all Memorial Day weekend. It's at the Owensboro Convention Center. It is open from 12:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and open 8:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.