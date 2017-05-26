Louisville Chipotle restaurants hacked, credit card information compromised

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several Louisville area Chipotle restaurants were hacked and their credit card information compromised.

Chipotle released the list of affected franchises, and five Louisville restaurants were on it.

The local Chipotle franchises impacted are the stores at 420 South Hurstbourne Prkwy, 315 South Fourth St., 13303 Shelbyville Rd., 1075 Bardstown Rd. and 10331 Westport Rd.

The time frame for the malware hack is 3/26/2017– 4/18/2017.

For more specific information on other Chipotle franchises that were hacked elsewhere in the nation, click here.

Chipotle advises anyone who thinks they've been a victim of identity fraud to contact the Federal Trade Commission.

