Child porn charges filed against Hardin Co. man

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A Hardin County man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) said Shannon Reeves, 48, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, which began after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered Reeves had been sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

>> MUGSHOTS: May 2017 Roundup

A search warrant was executed at a home in Elizabethtown Thursday. KSP said equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.

Reeves is charged with one count of distribution and three counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 4th LMPD officer tied to lawsuits against Explorer program

+ Louisville Chipotles hacked, credit card info compromised

+ Deadly Beverly Hills Supper Club fire marks 40 years

Reeves was taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.