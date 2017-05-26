Bevin to hold meeting with religious leaders in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin announced via Facebook Friday night, he'll be holding a discussion in west Louisville on Thursday, June 1.

Bevin invited religious leaders from around the state to attend to discuss solutions for the growing violence problem.

"This is a call to our faith-based communities across Kentucky, specifically senior leadership," Bevin said via Facebook.

The event will be at 10:30 a.m. at Western Middle School.

Bevin mentioned several times, no media are invited to the event.

He also said representatives from anywhere in the state are welcome.

