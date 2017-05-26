Floyd Central students selected as finalists in health competition

The group of FCHS students will head to Chicago for a conference with other young leaders. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of Floyd Central High School students working to give back, got a big surprise on Friday.

The students were selected as finalists to compete for a $10,000 prize. The money will go toward their "Good to Grow Green" project.

The program helps teach younger students about nutrition, gardening and philanthropy.

The students started a tower garden at Georgetown Elementary School, to help bring nutrition to children from food insecure homes.

"We helped educate the youth on what they're putting in their bodies," student Tori Floyd said. "A healthy heart and healthy mind equals a healthy life, so you can be more focused in school."

As finalists, the students receive a free trip to Chicago to participate in a conference with other young leaders.

They hope to win more grant money to expand the project into other schools.

