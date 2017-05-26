Cards Fall in ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) U of L baseball has been dominant in the regular season since joining the ACC, but have struggled in the conference tournament. Close to 9,000 fans at Louisvile Slugger Field as the Cards took on Florida State.

The 'Noles jumped on U of L early. Already 1-0 in the first when FSU's, Quincy Nieporte doubles to right, scoring Dylan Busby, 2-0 Florida State. 'Noles leading 2-1 in the fourth when Matt Henderson singles to right, scoring two, 4-1 F-S-U. Same score in the sixth when Brendan McKay drills a 412 foot solo shot, but that would be all the runs U of L could get. They fall 6-2. Ending their run in the A-C-C Tournament.

