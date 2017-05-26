FSU'S Holton Silences UofL's Bats, Eliminate Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Tyler Holton scattered four hits over eight innings, Jackson Lueck and Matt Henderson each had two-run hits and Florida State eliminated top-seeded Louisville 6-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
A week after beating Louisville twice here, the eighth-seeded Seminoles (37-20) followed that up by sending the Cardinals (47-10) home. Holton (9-2) was helped by two first-inning runs and struck out 10 in the victory.
Florida State had 10 hits, including four doubles. Henderson's two-run single in the fourth provided a cushion, and Lueck added a two-run double in the ninth.
ACC Player of the Year Brendan McKay had two hits, including a solo homer a day after hitting a grand slam and pitching Louisville to victory over Notre Dame. Kade McClure (7-3) took the loss.
