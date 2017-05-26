Adleman pitches 8 crisp innings as Reds beat Phillies 5-2

By ROB MAADDIAP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Tim Adleman tossed eight innings of one-hit ball, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 on Friday night.

Adleman (3-2) entered with a 6.19 ERA and hadn't pitched more than seven innings in 19 career starts. But he looked like Greg Maddux against Philadelphia.

Andres Blanco's first-inning single was all the struggling Phillies got off Adleman. He struck out four and walked two.

Philadelphia is 5-21 since an 11-9 start.

