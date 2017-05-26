South Carolina pinch hit home run eliminates Kentucky from SEC Tourney

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sophomore right-hander Justin Lewis took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and did not allow a run in his 5.1 innings, but no run support was to be found as the No. 8 Wildcats fell 3-1 to South Carolina.
A walk and an error put two runners on base for the Gamecocks in the seventh, when TJ Hopkins came in to pinch hit for catcher Hunter Taylor. Hopkins hit a three-run homer to left off senior LHP Logan Salow, and sealed Kentucky's fate.
>> CATS CORNER: Kentucky Sports Stories
The Cats are now 22-34 all-time in the SEC Tournament.
Kentucky (39-20) will now head back to Lexington to await its NCAA Tournament draw on Monday. They're expected to host a regional.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.