Owensboro man arrested after year long investigation

An Owensboro man is in jail now and is facing rape and sexual abuse charges in Hancock County.

Authorities say, their investigation lasted nearly a year, but on Friday, a Hancock County grand jury heard the case. Joseph Nonweiler, 19-years-old, of Owensboro, was indicted on felony rape and sexual abuse charges.

Nonweiler is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.

