News flash: Cubs stay classy in 'Anchorman' road trip spoof

By BETH HARRISAP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Chicago Cubs kept it classy on their way to open a road trip at Dodger Stadium, with the World Series champions dressing as characters from the Will Ferrell comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy."

Manager Joe Maddon colored his gray hair a dark brown and dressed in a suit and red tie in a nod to Burgundy, the San Diego TV news anchor played by Ferrell in the 2004 comedy. Burgundy's nightly signoff was "You stay classy, San Diego."

"It was a Maaco job," he said, referring to the auto painting business. "I scratched my head on the airplane, I still can't get my fingernails clean. That brown paint bedded deeply in my nail bed."

Outfielder Kyle Schwarber donned a white cowboy hat with a suit similar to sportscaster Champ Kind in the 1970s-set movie. Pitcher John Lackey wore a red suit and white cowboy hat, while pitcher Jon Lester dressed in a bright blue suit and a striped tie.

"The guys had a great time. It was really well done," Maddon said before Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Missing from the trip was third baseman Tommy La Stella, who Maddon said is a dead ringer for Brick Tamland, the Action News Team's not-very-bright but good-hearted meteorologist played by Steve Carell in the movie.

"That would have been perfect," Maddon said.

He said strength and conditioning coach Tim Buss "stole the show" in a bright blue bathing suit and orange bathrobe with a stuffed tiger head dangling from his right shoulder, along with a bushy mustache, brown wig and sunglasses.

"Above and beyond," Maddon said. "I'm really happy for the notoriety that he's achieving based on his representation of Mr. Burgundy pool side."

The Cubs will do it all over again on Wednesday night when they return to Chicago after concluding a three-game series in San Diego.

Maddon said he went online and found two vintage clothing stores in Burgundy's town that he plans to visit on Tuesday.

He's known for coming up with themes on road trips. In a previous visit to Los Angeles, the Cubs wore footed pajamas.

