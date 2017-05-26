Minnesota Comes Back to Shock IU

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Pinch-hitter Eduardo Estrada's three-run homer gave Minnesota the lead in the eighth inning, and the third-seeded Gophers overcame a six-run deficit to beat Indiana 9-8 in a Big Ten Tournament elimination game Friday night.



After Ben Mezzenga's two-run double pulled the Gophers within 8-6, Estrada drilled a 2-1 pitch from Kade Kryzsko (1-1) over the right-field fence for his second homer of the season.



The sixth-seeded Hoosiers (33-22-1) had gone up 6-0 in the sixth on Jeremy Houston's solo homer.



The Gophers (35-20) had two runners on with no outs in the ninth, but Luke Miller was tagged out in a rundown between first and second after Craig Dedelow flied out, and Fred Manke struck out Logan Sowers for his second save. Tim Shannon (3-0) pitched two-thirds of an inning for the win.



Minnesota advanced to play Iowa on Saturday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

