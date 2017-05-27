Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

BELMONT-ALWAYS DREAMING

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming to skip Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming will skip the Belmont Stakes next month after finishing eighth in the Preakness.

Trainer Todd Pletcher says the 3-year-old colt will be pointed toward either the $600,000 Jim Dandy at Saratoga on July 29 or the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth on July 30, according to the Daily Racing Form.

Trainer Chad Brown says he will wait until after the Memorial Day weekend to announce where Preakness winner Cloud Computing will run next. However, it appears unlikely he will run in the Belmont.

The Belmont field is limited to 16 starters. Besides Classic Empire, other horses expected to run are Conquest Mo Money, Japan-based Epicharis, Gormley, Irap, J Boys Echo, Lookin At Lee, Meantime, Multiple, Patch, Senior Investment, Tapwrit, True Timber and Twisted Tom. Other possibilities are Irish War Cry and Hollywood Handsome.

TENNESSEE-SCOTT

New Volunteers offensive coordinator Larry Scott gets raise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - New Tennessee offensive coordinator Larry Scott is receiving a $280,000 raise and one-year contract extension to go along with his promotion.

Contract information released Friday shows Scott is now making $655,000 per year. Scott had made $375,000 last season as Tennessee's tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.

His contract now runs through February 2019.

Tennessee coach Butch Jones announced in January that Scott would be his new offensive coordinator . Scott replaces Mike DeBord, who left to take the same position at Indiana .

Other changes for Tennessee's offensive staff this year include new quarterbacks coach Mike Canales, wide receivers coach Kevin Beard and offensive line coach Walt Wells. Running backs coach Robert Gillespie is Tennessee's only offensive coach who held the same position last year.

CHURCHILL DOWNS-ASMUSSEN

Steve Asmussen saddles 600th winner at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Steve Asmussen became just the third trainer in Churchill Downs history to saddle 600 winners when he won Friday's second race.

He joins fellow Hall of Famers Bill Mott (700) and Dale Romans (685) for most wins by a trainer at the Louisville track.

Asmussen saddled She's a Julie to a 5 ¼-length victory. The 2-year-old filly is named for Asmussen's wife who has successfully fought neck and throat cancer.

Asmussen has 7,644 career victories and purse earnings of $256.7 million during his 30-year career.

SEC-KENTUCKY-SOUTH CAROLINA

South Carolina beats Kentucky 3-1 to reach SEC semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) - TJ Hopkins' pinch-hit, three-run homer in the seventh inning helped South Carolina rally past Kentucky 3-1 on Friday to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

The 11th-seeded Gamecocks (35-24) face No. 2 seed LSU (41-17) on Saturday.

South Carolina won despite getting just two hits all day.

Kentucky's Justin Lewis carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowed just one hit in 5 1/3 innings, but South Carolina rallied against the Wildcats' bullpen. The Gamecocks trailed 1-0 until Hopkins hit his three-run shot off Logan Salow (2-6).

South Carolina's Josh Reagan (6-2) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief after starter Adam Hill allowed just one unearned run and three hits in six innings. Tyler Johnson got the final two outs for his 10th save.

Kentucky (39-20) stranded runners on second and third in the eighth and left a runner at second in the ninth.

ACC-FLORIDA STATE-LOUISVILLE

Florida State eliminates top-seeded Louisville in ACC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Tyler Holton scattered four hits over eight innings, Jackson Lueck and Matt Henderson each had two-run hits and Florida State eliminated top-seeded Louisville 6-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

A week after beating Louisville twice here, the eighth-seeded Seminoles (37-20) followed that up by sending the Cardinals (47-10) home. Holton (9-2) was helped by two first-inning runs and struck out 10 in the victory.

Florida State had 10 hits, including four doubles. Henderson's two-run single in the fourth provided a cushion, and Lueck added a two-run double in the ninth.

ACC Player of the Year Brendan McKay had two hits, including a solo homer a day after hitting a grand slam and pitching Louisville to victory over Notre Dame. Kade McClure (7-3) took the loss.

