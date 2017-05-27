The Latest: Soccer fans pour into London's Wembley Stadium

(Owen Humphreys/PA via AP). People attend a service at the Angel of the North in Gateshead, England, in memory of Manchester bombing victims Courtney Boyle and stepfather Philip Tron, Friday, May 26, 2017. Hundreds gathered at the landmark in their hom...

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira). Armed police patrol past tribute pink ribbons on a tree in central Manchester, England Friday May 26 2017. More than 20 people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday even...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - The Latest on the concert bombing in Manchester, England (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Soccer fans are arriving for the FA Cup final with armed police on the streets outside at Wembley Stadium in London as Britain stages its biggest sporting event since the Manchester suicide bombing.

The 22 people killed in Manchester on Monday night will be remembered in the London stadium Saturday before Arsenal and Chelsea contest the soccer showpiece. Prince William will lead the tributes, laying a wreath alongside Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham on the field before the kickoff.

Arsenal fan Liz Johnson says she was a "sad after what happened in Manchester but I grew up in Ireland, so bombs did go off there and life does go on. We will be thinking about all the people who died and were injured."

There were additional bag checks going into Wembley, with long lines forming for the main entrance used by fans.

Chelsea fan Steve Barrass, who lives in Manchester, says the attack wasn't going to deter him from watching the game with his son. Barrass says "everything should go on as normal."

___

3:15 p.m.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated London's Old Vic Theatre during a performance and police say they are on the scene.

Theatergoers tweeted that a matinee performance of "Woyzeck" starring John Boyega was halted by theater staff and audience and cast were told to leave.

Photos showed police tape cordoning off the area around the theater, near the city's busy Waterloo Station, which handles both trains and the tube. Police say officers are at the theater but are not giving further details.

Britain is under heightened security after Monday's deadly bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

___

11:55 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says the country's threat level from terrorism had been reduced from its top level of "critical," which indicates an attack is imminent.

May says it now stands at "severe," meaning an attack is highly likely.

The level was raised to critical after Monday's bomb attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people.

May says major progress has been made in the investigation but that people should remain vigilant.

___

11:30 a.m.

British police say they are evacuating residents around a house being searched in connection with the Manchester concert bombing.

Greater Manchester Police says officers are moving people from the area in the Moss Side neighborhood as a precaution.

Photos showed an army bomb-disposal unit at the property.

Police are searching a number of properties and have 11 suspects in custody in connection with Monday's explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, which killed 22 people and injured dozens.

___

8:45 a.m.

British police are preparing major security operations as people across Britain begin celebrating a three-day holiday weekend.

Five days after a bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, more than a thousand armed police are on standby as major events including the Football Association Cup Final and the Premiership Rugby Final are expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

Despite the country being placed on critical alert, police have urged people to go out and enjoy themselves.

___

8:30 a.m.

British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests.

Greater Manchester Police said two men, aged 20 and 22, were detained early Saturday on suspicion of terror offenses. Police used an explosive device to get into a property to make the arrests.

Police say they are now holding 11 suspects in custody.

The explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday killed 22 people as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.