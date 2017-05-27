Church burglarized twice in 2 days

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A little church has had a lot stolen recently. The church was burglarized twice in a matter of days.

House of Prayer Church members said they plan to install a security system but ask the neighborhood to keep an eye on the church.

The church's minister of music, Stephanie Morton, said burglars hit the building between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. On Friday morning, they found that they had been burglarized again. Thieves stole air conditioning units, heaters, music equipment, and part of a PA system. Church members said that the building was also damaged.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bevin to organized labor suing over right-to-work: 'Get out of the way'

+ New UofL Pediatrics building celebrates construction milestone

+ Suspect shot by police before leading chase through Clark Co., Louisville

"Basically. they took everything that they didn't take the night before," Morton said.

Morton said the bill for replacing stolen items and building repairs are being estimated at more than $10,000.

They asked that anyone with knowledge about this crime call the police.

The church is accepting donations to help them replace the stolen equipment as well as make repairs to the building.

Donations can be made to the House of Prayer Church at 558 East 7th Street in Lexington. They can be d ropped off on Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday from noon-1 p.m., or Thursday from 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Those who'd like to make a donation can call Stephanie Morton at (859) 270-2885.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.