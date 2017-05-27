Dachshund National Show comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Dachshund Club of America's National Show is in town. More than 500 dachshunds are in Louisville for the event.

Show attendees will be able to learn about the breed as well as compete in a variety of different competitions.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 4th LMPD officer tied to lawsuits against Explorer program

+ Louisville Chipotles hacked, credit card info compromised

+ Deadly Beverly Hills Supper Club fire marks 40 years

This is the largest and most important dog show for the breed in the United States.

"This is probably the most versatile breed in the world." Paul Martin of the Dachshund National Show said. "These dogs hunt rabbits, badgers, they do obedience, they do agility -- which is a performance event -- where they run through tunnels and things. They are very versatile dogs and very good pets."

The event takes place through Sunday at the Crowne Plaza.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.