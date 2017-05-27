Duo spend 48 hours in Walmart for YouTube stunt

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WXIN/CNN) - It's a stunt that has been attempted before, but until now no one had succeeded.

But two Indiana University students conquered the challenge of staying in a Walmart store for 48 hours straight. The challenge was recorded and shared as part of a YouTube stunt for The Christian and Noah Show.

"It was awful, really," Christian said.

The video has more than 24,000 views, which is low by YouTube viral standards, but the story was picked up by major outlets, including "The Today Show."

For two nights, the duo slept in the store on shelves behind boxes, ate at the store's Subway restaurant, played with toys in the aisles and even got a haircut.

"The weirdest thing for me was when we were trying to go to sleep because we were so paranoid," Noah said. "Like, what if someone wakes us up in the middle of our sleeping and kicks us out?"

They said they knew this was the video that could get them national attention, and that’s exactly what happened.

"The concept is basically to showcase our humor, to make funny stuff that we think is funny and we think other people find it funny," Christian said. "If you visualize something and you believe it with all your heart, it will come to you, but you have to work for it."

The pair have been friends since the third grade and plan to move to Los Angeles after graduation from Indiana's film school to pursue their passion for film and entertainment together.

"To anyone in particular that's trying to make a YouTube channel or make a living off the internet is don't be afraid to be weird," Noah said. "You're not going to make it doing something that everyone else is already doing."

You can watch their video here:

