Former Senator, baseball Hall of Famer Jim Bunning has died

Jim Bunning (Photo: Gpoaccess.gov) Jim Bunning (Photo: Gpoaccess.gov)
FORT THOMAS, KY (FOX19) -

Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.

He served as a United States senator from 1999 to 2011.

His son, Kentucky District Judge David Bunning, along with other lawmakers, tweeted about Bunning's death on Saturday.

Bunning pitched in the MLB for 17 years and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

His career was spent mostly with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Bunning had suffered a stroke at his Southgate home in October.

He was 85 years old. 

Funeral arrangements are pending at Muehlenkamp Erschell Funeral Home in Fort Thomas.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the following statement on Bunning's death: 

“Senator Jim Bunning led a long and storied life. From his days in the major leagues to his years as my colleague in the Senate -- and the many points in between, from the City Council to the House of Representatives -- Jim rarely shied away from a new adventure. This Hall of Famer will long be remembered for many things, including a perfect game, a larger-than-life personality, a passion for Kentucky, and a loving family. Elaine and I offer our sincere condolences to Mary and the entire Bunning family.”

Governor Matt Bevin also posted his condolences on Saturday.

