Former Senator, baseball Hall of Famer Jim Bunning has died

Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.

He served as a United States senator from 1999 to 2011.

His son, Kentucky District Judge David Bunning, along with other lawmakers, tweeted about Bunning's death on Saturday.

Heaven got its No 1 starter today. Our lives & the nation are better off because of your love & dedication to family. pic.twitter.com/qkCjHIM32E — David Bunning (@horstmuhlmann) May 27, 2017

My official statement on the passing of former Senator Jim Bunning: pic.twitter.com/pVh0GbnSQz — James Comer (@KYComer) May 27, 2017

Jim Bunning. Husband. Father. Grandfather. Great-Grandfather. Baseball Hall of Famer. State Senator. Congressman. U.S. Senator. Mentor. ?????? pic.twitter.com/aAzLPsC4wk — damon thayer (@damon_thayer) May 27, 2017

Bunning pitched in the MLB for 17 years and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

His career was spent mostly with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

Bunning had suffered a stroke at his Southgate home in October.

He was 85 years old.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Muehlenkamp Erschell Funeral Home in Fort Thomas.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the following statement on Bunning's death:

“Senator Jim Bunning led a long and storied life. From his days in the major leagues to his years as my colleague in the Senate -- and the many points in between, from the City Council to the House of Representatives -- Jim rarely shied away from a new adventure. This Hall of Famer will long be remembered for many things, including a perfect game, a larger-than-life personality, a passion for Kentucky, and a loving family. Elaine and I offer our sincere condolences to Mary and the entire Bunning family.”

Governor Matt Bevin also posted his condolences on Saturday.

Kentucky lost a true gem today. Sen. Jim Bunning, Baseball Hall of Famer-turned public servant, was a champion of conservatism and (1/5) pic.twitter.com/1dxmXF1UBs — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) May 27, 2017

...the emodiment of Kentucky's tenacious spirit. Bunning's unique sense of humor and outlook on life often drew attention, but he was (2/5) — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) May 27, 2017

never one to back down. He understood that "difficult times require difficult decisons," a philosphy that guided him well as he served (3/5) — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) May 27, 2017

our state and country. His absence will be felt in the years to come, but we are thankful for what he left behind: (4/5) — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) May 27, 2017

an incredible legacy of hard work, determination, and selflessness. (5/5) — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) May 27, 2017

