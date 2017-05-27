Kentucky State Police arrest 2 in Calloway Co. storage unit burglaries

Kentucky State Police troopers arrested two people on Friday following a month long investigation into the burglaries of 37 storage units in Calloway County.

The investigation began just before midnight on April 28, 2017 when KSP responded to the Key Miniwarehouse storage units located on Highway 121 South in Calloway County for a report of a storage unit being broken into.

When they arrived, troopers discovered multiple storage units had been forcibly entered and numerous items had been taken.

During the course of the investigation, a trooper was able to locate many of the stolen items.

At 5:04 p.m. on May 26, 2017, Charles “Dakota” Angle, 20, of Benton, Kentucky, was found at a home in Marshall County and arrested.

At 8:16 p.m. on May 26, 2017, Katrina M. Simmons, 29, of Murray, Kentucky, was found at a home in Calloway County and arrested.

Both arrestees were each charged with 37 counts of burglary, 37 counts of criminal mischief, 2 counts of criminal trespassing, and theft by unlawful taking under $500. Both were lodged in Calloway County Jail.

KSP anticipates additional arrests related to this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

