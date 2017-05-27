Underdog Cavs insist they have plenty of bite for Finals

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oaklan...

By TOM WITHERSAP Sports Writer

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) - They are defending champions and decided underdogs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, however, say they aren't using any snubs to get ready for the NBA Finals.

Set for a third straight championship matchup against Golden State, the Cavs are ignoring the Las Vegas odds makers and others who don't think they have a shot at beating Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & Co.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue doesn't feel his team needs the underdog label for inspiration, saying being in the NBA Finals is "enough motivation alone."

Kevin Love was reminded that Warriors forward Draymond Green said earlier this season that he wants to "destroy and annihilate" the Cavs in the Finals. Says Love said: "He wanted us, and he has us starting next Thursday."

