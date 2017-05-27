7-year-old killed by stray bullet laid to rest

Dequante Hobbs Jr. was buried Saturday morning. The seven-year-old was killed by a stray bullet in his own home. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dequante Hobbs Jr. was buried Saturday morning. The seven-year-old was killed by a stray bullet in his own home. He leaves behind a mother, father, two sisters, a brother and many other relatives.

"You never get over this you learn to live with it and in the days ahead, especially know the pain is so acute it feels like it will never go away," Pastor Bruce Williams said.

Song and prayer filled Kingdom Fellowship Church and many lined up to say goodbye, and support the family of Dequante.

"We are grieving with you," Williams said. "You are not grieving alone.”

Representatives with Mayor Greg Fischer’s office and LMPD officials attended the funeral watching down on a casket lined with Dequante's toys.

"This is the result of irresponsible behavior and it is not just tragic, but unnatural, to bury your own children," Williams said.

Memories of Dequante embracing his family played on a slideshow.

"One thing that got me was when they started showing the pictures," Patricia Standard, a relative, said. "But I think the message was loud and clear, he was a great little boy taken too soon,"

Dequante's mother is inviting the public to join her in remembering his life and starting a conversation about violence. The celebration of life is Thursday June 1st at 6:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Street YMCA ballroom.

