Florida State beats Duke 5-1, advances to ACC title game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Dylan Busby homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Florida State beat Duke 5-1 on Saturday to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Busby hit a two-run homer in the third inning and added a RBI double an inning later to help the eighth-seeded Seminoles (38-20) reach their third straight ACC title game.

Cole Sands (6-3) struck out eight in 6 2/3 innings.

Adam Laskey (4-5) allowed four runs for the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (30-28). They were denied their first ACC championship game berth. Duke scored its run in the ninth on Jack Labosky's single.

Jackson Lueck tripled in Florida State's first run in the first, then scored on Quincy Nieporte's groundout.

