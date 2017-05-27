Joseph's hit sends Phillies past Reds 4-3

By AARON BRACYAssociated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Tommy Joseph hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Cesar Hernandez and Michael Saunders also connected for the Phillies, who won for just the third time in the last 13 games.

Hector Neris (2-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, capping another impressive performance by Philadelphia's bullpen. Edubray Ramos, Pat Neshek, Joaquin Benoit and Neris combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Jerad Eickhoff, stretching the bullpen's scoreless streak to 19 2/3 innings.

