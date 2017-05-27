WAVE 3 News, KY Center for African American Heritage partner for benefit for family of slain child

A stray bullet killed Dequante Hobbs and left his mother grieving in a much quieter house. (Source: Micheshia Norment)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is proud to partner with members of the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage to hold a benefit for the family of Dequante Hobbs Jr.. Hobbs, just seven years old, was killed by a stray bullet while sitting at his kitchen table in west Louisville.

The benefit for his family will take place Wednesday, May 31 from 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the KY Center for African American Heritage, 1801 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

>>STORY: Shot fired next door kills boy, 7, eating snack at kitchen table

The event will be dine-in or carryout, with a $10 donation. The meal will include baked spaghetti, roast beef, vegetables, salad, bread and drinks. Desserts will be sold separately.

Sponsorship for the menu provided by Donald's Catering Service.

Live entertainment will also take place at the benefit.

All proceeds will go to the family of Dequante Hobbs.

Volunteers are still needed to serve and assist with the event. Anyone interested in helping out with this event can call 502-650-2863.

