Police wait tables for a good cause

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Law enforcement officers from around Jefferson County were serving tables instead of warrants at a local Texas Roadhouse Saturday.

The Cops and Cowboys Fundraiser took place at the Outer Loop Texas Roadhouse, and benefited the Special Olympics.

Officers had to take orders and line dance.

The tips they got went towards the Special Olympics and will be used for training and competitions.

The funds that's generated allows that offset of what we need to do to pay for those athletes and their families to get there. so that's why we have fundraisers and events throughout the year here in Louisville," Deputy Sheriff Felipe Hernandez of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Texas Roadhouse is the largest supporter of Special Olympics Kentucky, they've helped raise around $200,000 a year.

