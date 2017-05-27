Abbey Road On The River is a hit, despite rain

Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Despite a small thunderstorm blowing through WAVE Country, WAVE 3 News's Abbey Road On The River turned out to be hit on Saturday.

“We love the Beatles,” Megan Smitley said. “What's so great is just all the bands that represent the Beatles that are here to just give a good tribute to them. We just love to see all the different people that are here to help accomplish that.”

Fans were spreading peace, love and rock n' roll, despite the threat of rain. Bradley Woodruff was nervous as he drove down from Cincinnati.

“Oh more than apprehensive,” Woodruff said. “I said if we pull in and it starts raining, that's it, but everybody's having a great time and what else could I say.”

This year is the first time in more than a decade the music festival has been across the Ohio River in Jeffersonville.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police wait tables for a good cause

+ WAVE 3 News, KY Center for African American Heritage partner for benefit for family of slain child

+ 7-year-old killed by stray bullet laid to rest

“The big four park is beautiful,” Ali Hawthorne said. “It's so nice. We're right here by the walking bridge, so you can park on the Louisville side and walk or ride your bike over.”

Fans loved the new venue.

WATCH: Jobina Fortson's report here

“I think it's better than The Belvedere,” Gary Lucas said. “I really do. The venue is tremendous.”

The venue has more room for fans to enjoy the show.

“Everyone should get to experience great music and it doesn't get any better than this,” Patsy White said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.